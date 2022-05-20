Top News Podcast: Jet Airways gets permit to fly again, stock market makes comeback, CBI raids Lalu Prasad Yadav and more

Top News Podcast: From Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendering Patiala court, Meta's restriction on discussing abortion at work to Jet Airways securing clearance to fly again, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

The aviation regulator DGCA on Friday granted Jet Airways the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations, three years after it was grounded due to financial problems.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, complaints against Ola and Uber, why Zilingo fired CEO Ankiti Bose, what’s happening at Meta, and more on the economy and politics.

Bulls were back on D-Street as Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 3 percent higher amid strength in Asian markets and US equity futures. All the sectoral indices logged strong gains with metal, pharma, capital goods, PSU bank and realty indices up 3-4 percent each.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, officials said. The probing agency conducted searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered in a Patiala court today, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.

