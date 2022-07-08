Top News Podcast: Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe’s death to Mahindra’s EV roadmap and more

Top News Podcast: From former Japan PM Shinzo Abe's demise to exits at Ola, M&M's electric vehicles roadmap and more, here are all the top developments of the day. Tune in!

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan, local television channel NHK reported.

He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Sensex ended over 300 points higher and Nifty50 reclaimed the 16,200 mark amid gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares. Losses in metal stocks, however, limited the upside. Gains across global markets — after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates — aided the sentiment on Dalal Street.

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced British International Investment would invest up to Rs 1,925 crore ($250 million) into its new four-wheel passenger electric vehicle (EV) arm.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court granted interim bail to Alt News' co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

