Top News Podcast: Infosys Q4 profit slips 2% QoQ; Amitabh Kant on EV fires; more power cuts likely in 2022 and more

IT major Infosys reported a 2.1 sequential drop in net profit to Rs 5,686 crore for the quarter ended March on Wednesday. Its quarterly revenue, however, increased more than a percent to Rs Rs 32,276 crore in the January-March period compared with the previous three months.

That was short of Street expectations. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 5,980 crore and revenue at Rs 32,867 crore.

Following recent fires in electric vehicles, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) should voluntarily recall the batches of vehicles involved in such accidents.

He cited a few examples of similar cases where Ford, BMW, Volvo, among others, also recalled vehicles over fire risk which helped in creating a sense of confidence in consumers.

This comes as at least five incidents of fire on EVs have been reported in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, officials and analysts say India is likely to face more power cuts this year as utilities' coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years and electricity demand is expected to rise at the fastest pace in at least 38 years, according to a Reuters report.

Union Power Minister RK Singh has urged states to import coal for up to 10 percent blending to ensure adequate stocks for an uninterrupted power supply.

