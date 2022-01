Top News Podcast: From India's confirmed Omicron death in Rajasthan, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from Punjab without addressing a scheduled rally, the trend in the hiring sector to why IT stocks declined, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all top stories from around the world. Tune in!



India has reported the first death linked to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Rajasthan's Udaipur, reports citing the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The 73-year-old man died last week due to post-COVID-19 pneumonia coupled with comorbidities, officials said.

Following the massive rise in coronavirus cases, several more states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Kerala, and Karnataka have introduced fresh curbs to prevent the spread of the virus.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares updates on the market, which ended on a positive note for the fourth straight session. However, the Nifty IT finished the day 1.9 percent lower, witnessing its worst day in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Punjab’s Ferozpur was called off today owing to a ‘serious security lapse’, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

