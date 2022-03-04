Top News Podcast: Indian student shot at in Ukraine; bombing in Pak’s Peshawar; market extends losses to 3rd day and more

For latest on Russia-Ukraine's war, stock market's fall for the third straight day, Peshwar bomb attack and more, tune in to Top News Podcast

Indian student coming from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was reportedly shot at in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on Friday. The student has been hospitalised.

The war between the two nations has entered day 9. Ukrainian officials said the Russian army was firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The fire is now out, but Russian troops have taken control of the site.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said Kremlin's efforts to take over the massive nuclear power plant was "terror at an unprecedented level." He has again called for NATO to implement a no-fly zone over his country, according to reports.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia’s neighbours 'not to escalate the situation' by imposing more restrictions on his country.

Meanwhile, a suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar has killed at least 30 people and injured more than 50 people during Friday prayers. A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawa. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Kenneth Rogoff, an economist and professor at Harvard University, believes that central bankers are behind the curve when it comes to handling inflation. He explained that inflation is on the higher side and the Russia-Ukraine war will only aggravate it further. The kind of inflation that is currently seen is not good for growth and it has made Central banks’ task of curtailing it even tougher.

He said, this kind of uncertainty discourages investors and consumers, which makes central banks' task of trying to rein in inflation harder.

Meanwhile, Shirish Pardeshi, FMCG analyst at Centrum said, the rapid escalation in the conflict has pushed commodity prices higher owing to supply disruptions.

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new proposed promoter of Jet Airways, has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline. Kapoor is currently President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. He is an aviation veteran and has also held the position of chief strategy and commercial officer at Vistara from 2016 until 2019. Before that, he led SpiceJet in 2014-2015 as its COO and de facto CEO from November 2013 until October 2015.

