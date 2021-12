Tune in to Top News as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest Omicron variant of coronavirus, the price hike announced by Maruti Suzuki, the Delhi government's measures to control air pollution, Uber's move to allow booking rides on WhatsApp and more on markets, economy, health.

Two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the Union government said on December 2. It urged people not to panic and instead follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has reduced the VAT on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares the latest on Delhi pollution, due which the Arvind Kejriwal government has ordered all schools to remain shut until further notice. The Supreme Court rapped the Delhi government and Centre and has given them a day’s to come up with a plan to control pollution.

She also talks about the auto stocks that were in focus today, as November auto sales indicated a mixed trend for the sector. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has decided to again increase the prices of its vehicles, from January 2022 onwards.

