Top News Podcast: India achieves 100 crore-vaccination mark; DA hiked by 3%; no festive cheer for auto sector and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares what's the festive season like for the auto sector, India's 100-crore vaccination achievement, the latest on energy crisis and more from around the world.

In 278 days since the COVID-19 vaccination drive started in January this year, India on October 21 achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said he was relieved that the AstraZeneca partnership worked out well.

Meanwhile, reports say the Union Cabinet has cleared a hike of 3 percent in dearness allowance (DA), which means they will get DA at a rate of 31 percent with effect from July 1, this year.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares how the festive season is panning out for the auto sector, what Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said about high energy prices, the situation in rain-battered Uttarakhand, and the trends on the stock market.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com