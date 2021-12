From Group Captain Varun Singh demise a week after the military chopper crash, how the stock market fared, TVS Motor Company and BMW's partnership on electric vehicles, Virat Kohli's statement on why he was replaced as ODI captain and more, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories from India and around world.

Group Captain Varun Singh died at a military hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday, a week after he was seriously injured in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, in the stock market, benchmark indices closed lower for the fourth straight session as fears of a hawkish Fed sent headline indices slumping over half a percent.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares why the cryptocurrency bill was not on Parliament’s agenda today and details of TVS Motor Company and BMW’s extended partnership for joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles.

She also sheds light on the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT’s) reaction to Amazon’s stand that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has no power to revoke approval for the deal with Future Retail, why Tata Group is returning to the beauty market after 23 years, Google’s plan to eventually fire unvaccinated employees and more.

