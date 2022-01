From government considering tweaks in new income tax regime in Budget 2022, AAP's chief minister's face for Punjab polls, the likely jobs trend this year and more, Top News Podcast brings you all stories that made headlines today. Tune in!

The government is looking to make the new simplified personal income tax regime more attractive for the salaried class, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. It is also considering proposals on increasing standard deduction limit, the window for medical insurance premium and simplification in capital gains tax rules, sources added.

As assembly elections 2022 draw closer, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate. In Uttar Pradesh, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad has said his party will fight the polls on its own and won’t form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. Congress, on the other hand, has released its third list for Goa elections and has fielded Michael Lobo, former state minister who recently quit BJP, from Calangute.

In this episode of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares more on Budget 2022 expectations, assembly polls, the latest on COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and the jobs trend this year. She also talks about the decline in auto stocks and what experts think about the Indian market in the near term.

