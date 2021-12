Top News Podcast | Tune in to find out what Rakesh Jhunjhunwala makes of Star Health's tepid listing, government's incentive programme for chip set makers, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail and more

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a military chopper crash on December 8, was laid to rest with full military honours on Friday. His two daughters performed the last rites.

Meanwhile, the share markets snapped a three-day gaining streak and ended the session flat. Despite Star Health’s tepid debut in the secondary market, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says though near-term factors do affect the perception of valuation, he has full confidence in the firm’s management. And, therefore, he has not sold any shares in the IPO of the company.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about a Rs 76,000 crore incentive programme that the government has prepared to attract chip set makers. She also discusses how the battery swapping or the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model can serve as an ideal solution in terms of sustainability for the EV market.

On the COVID-19 front, AstraZeneca has come up with a COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evushield, which it wants to bring to India for high-risk vulnerable and immunocompromised patients.

For more updates on market, health, politics and economy, tune in to Top News Podcast

