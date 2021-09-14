Top News Podcast: Gaurav Gupta exits Zomato; Apple iPhone 13 launch event today and more

Zomato’s co-founder Gaurav Gupta quit on September 14 after a six-year stint at the food tech platform. Meanwhile, the shares of Zee Entertainment surged over 35 percent following the company's management rejig plans.

In the edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares all the top developments from India and around the world.

She also talks about a study that points to a "significant" drop in COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more