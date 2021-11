Tune in to the Top News Podcast for the latest development on the market, the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the appointment of Parag Agrawal as Twitter's new CEO and more.

The government will bring in a new Bill on cryptocurrency once it is approved by the Union Cabinet, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 30 in Rajya Sabha. She also cautioned those who are investing in cryptocurrencies and asked them to be careful.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest developments on the COVID variant Omicron, the latest on billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health's initial public offering and more.

She also shares information on Go Fashion, which owns women's clothing brand Go Colors, which made a stellar debut in the secondary market listing with a huge premium of nearly 91 percent over its issue price of Rs 690.

Lastly, she talks about Parag Agrawal’s appointment as Twitter CEO, which has earned praises from the around the world and Telsa boss Elon Musk's statement on how the US has benefited from Indian talent.

