Top News Podcast: Facebook's Meta-verse play, PF interest rate at 8.5%, IRCTC's rebound and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar talks about IRCTC's rebound, Facebook's new name Meta, PF interest rate for 2020-21 and more about markets and economy.

Facebook Inc’s name has been changed to Meta. The company says it is a rebranding exercise that focuses on its ambitions building the "metaverse."

Meanwhile, in India’s stock market, Sensex plunged 670 points and Nifty was down 185 points at close as the benchmark indices logged the biggest weekly fall in eight months. The world's second-largest cryptocurrency, on the other hand, hit an all-time high today.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar bring you more on railways’ decision to withdraw convenience fee-sharing decision on IRCTC, the subscription of Nykaa IPO issue and record-high fuel prices.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com