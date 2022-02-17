Top News Podcast: Explosives found in east Delhi; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says India to grow at 10% by 2025-26; NSE-Yogi Saga and more

Top News Podcast: From bomb scare in east Delhi, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's take on India's growth in the coming years, the latest on Russia-Ukraine conflict to assembly elections 2022 campaigning and more, here are all top stories of the day. Tune in!

The Delhi Police found an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a bag from a house in the Old Seemapuri area in Delhi on Thursday, reports said. Earlier, calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic.

According to a source cited by news agency IANS, an investigation in the Seemapuri IED call has revealed links to the Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month.

Meanwhile, the domestic stock market extended losses to the second straight day despite opening on a positive note. Sensex ended 104.7 points lower at 57,892 while Nifty finished at 17,304. Shares of oil and gas gained, while financial, pharma, and metal shares fell.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala today addressed the 4th edition of CII Real Estate confluence and shared a very optimistic outlook for India. He thinks India will grow at 10 percent by 2025-26. He said, “India ka time aa gaya hai” and the country needs a plank--such as ease of doing business.

Jhunjhunwala also emphasised the need for housing to develop at the same pace as other infrastructures, such as metro rail connectivity. He was also very bullish on the commercial real estate sector as the sector’s development is critical to India’s development.

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh also said the real estate market is on an upward cycle and that demand is coming from genuine home buyers, not from speculative ones.

The income tax department today searched former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chief executive officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna. This is just a week after the Securities and Exchange Board of India penalised her and imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore for sharing internal confidential information with an unknown person and irregularities in the appointment of a senior official Anand Subramanian.

On the global front, the tensions between the West and Russia persists even as Moscow announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Crimean peninsula region. NATO allies have accused Russia of misleading the world by saying it was returning some troops to bases. According to NATO, Russia has instead added as many as 7,000 more forces near its tense border with Ukraine. The alliance has warned that the buildup has only strengthened its resolve.

On the political front, as election campaigning is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Punjab's Abohar, history has witnessed that Congress has always betrayed farmers.

Meanwhile, former PM and Congress leader Manmohan Singh asserted people of Punjab remember Congress’ good work.

