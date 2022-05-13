Top news Podcast: Elon Musk’s Twitter deal on hold, SBI posts record quarterly profit, ‘culture clash’ at Vodafone Idea and more

Top News Podcast: Why Elon Musk has put the Twitter deal on hold, why attrition rates are likely to remain high for a few months to Sunil Bharti Mittal's take on what went wrong at Vodafone Idea and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Elon Musk said on Friday that his plan to buy Twitter for $44 billion is temporarily on hold as he tries to pinpoint the exact number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition.

Earlier in the day, Twitter fired two of its top managers and said the company is pausing most hiring and except for business-critical roles.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, stock markets, employment, business, politics, and more.

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) scheduled for May 21. The petitioners had cited a clash with the ongoing NEET-PG 21 counselling.

The job market is set to see an uptick in hiring as recruiters expect attrition to rise further in the coming months. Naukri, a leading job portal, sees a big jump in demand for those with an experience of at least three years.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has announced its foray into the dining out category with the acquisition of Dineout.

Meanwhile, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, Vodafone and Idea merged their might in 2018 to take on the other telecom players in the market but a "culture clash" within the organisation made the merger "devastating." He said that he had warned at the time of the merger that it "won't work".

