Top News Podcast: Elon Musk takes over Twitter, nod to Covaxin for children aged 6 to 12, market rebounds and more

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion. From Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Nitin Gadkari on electric vehicles, and Tesla's entry into India to ED raids in connection with India's biggest bank fraud case and more, here are all top developments of the day.

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said. The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world's wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it's not living up to its potential as a platform for "free speech."

He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the "societal imperative" of free speech.

CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, electric vehicles space and Twitter India CEO Parag Agrawal's message to employees on the takeover.

The market rebounded after two days of losses. It was boosted by gains across sectors and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance. Investors gained Rs 4.2 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 269.5 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 6 and 12 years. It also recommended EUA for Biological E's Corbevax for children in the age group of 5 to 12 years and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D for those above 12 years.

Transport minister Nitin Gadkari today pointed to how keen Indians were on acquiring electric vehicles. He said he is having to send out letters to EV makers for easier and faster deliveries. Till now, he has handed over 50-60 letters.

