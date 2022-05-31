Top News Podcast: Delhi minister Satyendar Singh sent to ED custody, Hardik Patel to join BJP, market snaps 3-day gaining streak and more

Top News Podcast: For the latest on stock markets, electric vehicles sector, monsoon this year, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody, and more, here are all top developments of the day, tune in!

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case. The court said his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The ED had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, monsoon this year, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in ED custody, and latest in the electric vehicles sector and more.

Sensex and Nifty snapped a three-day gaining streak to end lower amid a tepid global mood. All eyes were on India's official GDP data for the January-March period. Sensex was down 359.33 points to 55,566 while Nifty shut shop at 16,584, down 76.90 points. Major selling was seen in the power and financial sectors while buying was seen in realty, metals, and auto stocks.

On the political front, reports suggest Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party this week, days after quitting Congress. The development comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled in December this year.

In the EV space, the consumer affairs ministry is likely to set standards for EV batteries soon. This as it takes cognisance of recent EV fires and the poor quality cells that may have caused these incidents.

