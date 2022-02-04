Top News Podcast: Delhi eases COVID-19 curbs; UP CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur; Meta stock sell-off and more

Top News Podcast: Meta shares suffering worst single-day loss in stock market's history, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's allegation against CEO Suhail Sameer, investors reaction to 'crypto tax' and more, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories of the day. Tune in!

Indian shares ended lower for the second straight day on Friday. Sensex fell 143 points to close at 58,645 and Nifty50 dropped 44 points to close at 17,516. However, on a weekly basis, both indices gained more than 2 percent each after failing for two consecutive weeks.

On the global front, Facebook’s parent company Meta suffered one of the worst single-day losses in stock market history on Thursday. The shares plunged more than 26 percent losing more than $200 billion.

As Meta’s stock has taken a beating, should Indian investors buy the shares at the discounted price? In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares expert views and data that investors must consider before deciding to bet on the opportunity.

Investing in US stocks brings exposure to some of the biggest companies in the world for investors while also giving Indian investors the double benefit of rising shares with a weakened rupee to the dollar, which means that they earn more for their investment.

Meanwhile, as daily COVID-19 cases are gradually coming down, several states have begun easing restrictions.

Karnataka has allowed theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools to operate at full capacity. Delhi too has announced more relaxations. Schools, colleges, offices, and gyms in the national capital will reopen from Monday. The night curfew will continue but it has been pushed back by an hour, which means there’ll be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. Also, drivers in cars with no other passengers will be exempt from mask rules.

In another update from the business world, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover has accused CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with investors to oust him. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Grover said Sameer was a "puppet" of the investors and that a larger conspiracy was at play behind ousting him and instituting a probe.

Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber said the taxation of digital assets is a positive development and signals that government recognises the crypto industry. He added there has been a 35 percent increase in new signups post the budget.

