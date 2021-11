Tune in to Top News Podcast to find out what Finance Secretary said about cryptocurrency, how the market fared today, the foundation laying ceremony of the Noida airport and more

While there remains uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies in India, one thing has definitely been clarified. That, it’s not becoming a legal currency. Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has said that cryptocurrencies will not be a legal tender by any means, it's absolutely off the cards.

In the market, Reliance Industries zoomed 6 percent and pushed the Indian equity benchmark indices higher with the indices closing over half a percent higher. Paytm shares also rose, extending gains to the third day in a row.

She also talks about the Noida International Airport, which is likely to be a major game-changer for Noida and Greater Noida.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.