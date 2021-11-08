Top News Podcast: Crypto may not be banned; Samir Arora bearish on IPOs; why Indian Army is on high alert and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares why cryptocurrency is unlikely to be banned in India, Samir Arora bearish on IPOs, why the Indian Army is on high alert and more on market, politics, and economy.

The Centre is unlikely to take a tough stance on cryptocurrency, a report said, adding that it, however, may not recognise the currency as legal tender either.

Meanwhile, Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, on Monday told CNBC-Tv18 that his firm would not apply for any initial public offer (IPO) in the Indian market for the remainder of the current financial year.

Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, is bearish on the upcoming IPOs.

She also talks about reports on China’s aggressive social media campaign threatening military action in Arunachal Pradesh following which the Indian Army is on high alert.

