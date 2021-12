From how the stock market fared on Dec 9, the details of the IAF chopper crash, the condition of lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh, the latest on Omicron, farmers' protest and more, Top News Podcast brings you top stories of the day from around the world. Tune in!

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor, was on Thursday moved to Bengaluru for better treatment, officials said. His condition is stated to be still critical. Meanwhile, the cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika will take place in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the stock market, which extended gains to the third straight day as equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 managed to end a choppy session higher. Vodafone Idea (Vi) shares rallied more than 15 percent after a report said the company has raised enough money to pay bondholders as the due date approaches. While Paytm stock recovered after declining 2 percent, Reliance Industries surged following Jio-BP’s pact with the Mahindra Group to accelerate EV adoption in India.

On the health front, vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer say a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test.

Meanwhile, farmers’ over a year-long agitation has been suspended and they will head home from December 11 from protests sites on Delhi's borders.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.