From CDS General Bipin Rawat's death in a chopper crash, RBI's monetary policy announcement, FADA on auto sales, the dip in Nykaa shares and more, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories from around the world. Tune in!

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 more personnel of the armed forces died as the military chopper they were on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the armed forces condoled the deaths.

Meanwhile, at the Reserve Bank of India monetary policy announcement, the central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The real GDP and retail inflation forecast for the current fiscal were also retained.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar also shares the latest on Indian share markets, which closed nearly 2 percent higher as all Nifty sectors ended the day in the green. The market has risen over 3 percent in the past two sessions, making it the best 2-day gain in nine months. However, Nykaa shares’ price declined after the one-month lock-in period for shares allotted to anchor investors in the public issues ended.

