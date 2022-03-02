Top News Podcast | BharatPe claims Ashneer Grover no longer founder; India tells citizens to leave Kharkiv, Sensex slips 778 points and more

For the latest on Russia-Ukraine war, its impact on stock markets, oil prices, the auto sector and more, tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest from around the world.

The Ministry of External Affairs advised all Indians in Kharkiv to leave immediately -- by 6 pm local time and 9.30 pm IST -- as Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city intensified on Wednesday. Indians have been advised to proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka for safety as the war has entered day 7.

On the back of escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions, crude oil continued to rise as sanctions on Russian banks hampered trade finance for crude shipments. Brent crude touched the $113 per barrel mark - its highest since 2014.

CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka sarkar also shares the impact of the war on stock markets, the auto sector, and the latest on assembly elections 2022.

Sensex ended over 770 points higher and Nifty50 finished the day at 16,606, down 188 points from its previous close.

India VIX -- also known as the fear index -- rose 2.3 percent to settle at 29.2. It soared almost 8 percent during the session.

Most auto stocks witnessed sharp correction as vehicle makers reported a mixed bag of February sales. Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors fell 1-6 percent, whereas Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) gave up initial gains to end 0.9 percent lower. According to experts, factors including raw material inflation and semiconductor supply worries are again beginning to raise concerns for the auto industry.

On the assembly polls front, elections for the sixth phase for 57 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur Urban from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting, will be held on March 3.

For the 7th phase, which is due on March 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi. For BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be in Varanasi on March 4 and 5, the last two days of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

