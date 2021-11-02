Top News Podcast: Anil Deshmukh arrested, Delhivery files IPO papers; why Sushmita Sen invests in gold blindly and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast to find out more about India's 2070 net-zero target, Delhivery's IPO, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's arrest, Sushmita Sen's investment tips and more.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case. He will remain in ED custody till November 6.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dhanteras, actor Sushmita Sen stated that she blindy invests in gold. In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar reveals why and a few other investment tips that the actor shared.

She also talks about Delhivery that has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 7,460 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, a move termed 'practical long-term target' by India Inc.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more