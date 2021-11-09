Top News Podcast: Air India pilots warn of protest; Revenue Secy on crypto profit ‘tax’; M&M Q2 profit jumps 3x and more

Will you soon have to pay taxes on the profits you make in cryptocurrencies? Tune in to Top News Podcast to find out what Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has to say about and more on the market, economy and health.

The Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), one of the pilot unions of Air India, has asked the management to clear the dues of pilots ahead of the transfer of the airline to the Tata Group. They said that the failure to clear arrears will lead to "mass protest and industrial unrest".

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares Mahindra & Mahindra’s financial results for the quarter ended September. The company’s net profit at Rs 1,929 crore for the quarter is more than three times higher than what it had reported during the same quarter last year.

She talks about Bitcoin and Ether that have touched lifetime highs and also about the rally in TVS Motor Company and Tata Motors shares, following reports of investment opportunities in the electric vehicles business.

