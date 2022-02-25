Top News Podcast: Air India flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine; Delhi lifts COVID-19 curbs, Sensex, Nifty rebound and more

Top News Podcast: From the situation in Ukraine, India's evacuation plan for stranded citizens, the latest on the pandemic, the NSE colocation case, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's deal and more, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all the top developments of the day. Tune in!

Missiles pounded Ukraine's capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and authorities in Kyiv said they were preparing for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

Air raid sirens wailed over Kyiv, which is a city of three million people, and some residents sheltered in underground metro stations, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion. Ukrainian President said 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded since the invasion began.

Meanwhile, India is planning to stage another evacuation to bring back stranded Indians. Air India will operate two special flights for the evacuation. As the Ukraine airspace is closed for commercial aviation traffic, Air India has been asked to operate these two flights to Bucharest, the capital city of Romania.

The airline will operate the aircraft and base them in Bucharest. The Indian embassy will coordinate the movement of Indians to Bucharest for these evacuation flights.

The MEA has shared details of the four teams who are en route to borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams. ( Click here for contact details ).

The Delhi government has decided to withdraw all COVID-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

Bharti Airtel has entered into an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7 percent equity interest in Indus Towers on the principal condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea (Vi) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear Vi’s outstanding dues. According to reports, the stake is valued at more than Rs 3,300 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last night arrested former NSE COO Anand Subramanian in connection with the 2018 NSE colocation case. CBI sources said he wasn’t cooperating with the investigating team and says he has forgotten his login ID and credentials since it’s been a long time.

As Subramanian is not sharing the required details, CBI has now deployed the cyber unit of its forensic unit for the analysis.

