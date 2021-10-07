Top News Podcast: 7-Eleven stores to open in India; Jhunjhunwala earned Rs 265 cr from 1 stock, fuel at record high and more

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Thursday said it has entered into a Master Franchise agreement with 7-Eleven to run convenience stores in India. The first 7-Eleven store will open as early as October 9.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar will also share the latest on the tussle between Zee and its shareholder Invesco and how a stock made ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala wealthier by Rs 265 crore in a month.

She also talks about the fuel price hike that has taken petrol and diesel rates to record high levels and what WHO has said about Long COVID.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.