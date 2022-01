Top News Podcast: From political parties being in top gear in the run up to assembly elections 2022, the mixed trend in IT stocks following Q3 earnings to a possible hike of 15-25 percent term policy premiums, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all top stories of the day. Tune in!

India’s political sphere is abuzz as elections dates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are coming closer. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh Cabinet saw its third minister Dharam Singh Saini resign from his post on Thursday.

In Punjab, the Congress unit president took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his ‘Punjab model’ of governance.

Meanwhile, IT stocks remained in focus in the stock market throughout the session, a day after TCS, Infosys, and Wipro reported their quarterly earnings. Mindtree announced its earnings for the October to December quarter shortly after market hours. It registered a net profit of Rs 437.5 crore net profit and revenue of Rs 2,750 crore during the quarter.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what global brokerage Morgan Stanley expects from India’s growth numbers. She also talks about Elon Musk’s trick to grab the Indian government’s attention for a duty cut for Tesla’s entry into India and the latter’s response.

Meanwhile, sources say term policy premiums are expected to see a rise of up 15-25 percent across life insurance companies, owing to increased stress in the reinsurance business.

