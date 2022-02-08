Top News Podcast | Yogi-Kejriwal Twitter spat, Karnataka schools closed over hijab row to Adani Wilmar’s strong market debut

Top News Podcast: From Yogi-Kejriwal Twitter spat ahead of Assembly Elections 2022, Karnataka schools’ closure over hijab row to Adani Wilmar’s strong market debut; here are all stories that made headlines today. Tune in!

The stock market snapped its three-day losing run with both Sensex and Nifty ending higher in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy outcome on February 10. Auto, metal, pharma, and PSU bank stocks gained while all other sectoral indices ended in the red.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares the latest on assembly elections 2022. Days before the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, BJP released the election manifesto for the state promising free electricity for irrigation and a minimum of 10-year jail for 'love jihad'.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a war of words on Twitter over lockdown management. While the UP CM called Kejriwal a 'traitor of humanity’, the latter hit back calling the former a 'cruel ruler.'

In his Rajya Sabha address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress saying the party never thought beyond its dynasty and targeted it over Emergency, Kashmiri Pandits, and massacre of Sikhs.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days amid an ongoing hijab row. This came after protests for and against the 'hijab' intensified at colleges in different parts of the state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has again adopted the anti-NEET Bill. A special assembly session was convened for the purpose during which the bill was adopted by voice vote. All political parties, except the BJP, supported the bill. This is the second time that the Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted the anti-NEET bill. The bill will now be sent to Governor RN Ravi for the second time. He had returned it on February 1, asking the state legislature to reconsider it.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, is in talks with investors to sell his 9.5 percent stake in the company. This could result in his full exit from the company. Grover landed in controversy last month for alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group’s employees. After a leaked audiotape, the founder went on a voluntary leave of absence until March-end.

