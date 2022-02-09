Top News Podcast | Karnataka hijab row case sent to Chief Justice; market extends gains to 2nd day; UP 1st phase voting tomorrow and more

Top News Podcast: From the market's rallying for the 2nd straight day, Uttar Pradesh going to assembly elections on February 10, to the latest on Karnataka hijab row, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all top news updates of the day. Tune in!

The single judge of the Karnataka High Court hearing the case related to the Hijab ban in school-college campuses referred the matter to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Wednesday.

The state government, meanwhile, has imposed a 2-week ban on gatherings and protests near educational institutions in Bengaluru.

The state government, meanwhile, has imposed a 2-week ban on gatherings and protests near educational institutions in Bengaluru.

The domestic market extended gains to a second straight day led by the rise in financial, auto, and IT stocks. Both Sensex and Nifty rallied as investors awaited the outcome of the review by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, which is due on February 10. The central bank is widely expected to hold its repo rate steady but increase its reverse repo rate to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Adani Wilmar stock, which made its debut on Dalal Street on February 8, surged on the second day too and commanded a premium of 38 percent over the issue price.

On the political front, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is set to be held on February 10. Voting will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, out of the 403 seats in the state.

Though the main contest is believed to be between the BJP and the SP-RLD, the BSP too has its influence on some seats in the first phase.

Google's annual Year in Search report said Indians looked up the internet for solutions to hybrid lifestyles, finances, and electric vehicles. Indians have become adept at leveraging internet access to make more informed choices and better decisions, according to the report.



