Top News of Dec 2: Credit card spends witness surge; Maruti, Audi to hike vehicle prices and more

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Gujarat becomes India's leading manufacturing hub

Gujarat has overtaken Maharashtra to become the country's leading manufacturing hub, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Gujarat's gross value addition in manufacturing grew by 15 percent annually. Read more

Spending on health-related items dips

According to data from Inda Consumer Sentiment Index of Axis My India, India's spending on health-related items dipped in percentage terms in November, even as there was a rise in household spending. Read more

Maruti Suzuki, Audi to hike prices from January

India's largest carmaker will hike the prices of its vehicles again, with effect from January 2022. The hike will vary for different models. This is the fourth time the carmaker has announced a price hike this year. Read more

German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a price increase of up to 3 percent across its entire model range, effective from January 1 next year, owing to a rise in input and operational costs. Read details

MARKETS

'Markets more concerned about hawkish Fed than Omicron'

Market veteran Adrian Mowat told CNBC-TV18 that global markets are more worried about a hawkish Fed rather than the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. He said Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments are the main reason for the current market correction. Here's why he said this.

Hero Moto enters bear market

The shares of Hero Motocorp have fallen 21 percent in 2021, taking the share into bear territory. The stock has been the worst performer in the Nifty this year. The shares closed at Rs 2,481 today. Here's why the stock is in the red for the year.

Paytm gets first 'buy' rating

After receiving a very lukewarm treatment from investors on IPO, Paytm, the fintech stock has received the first 'buy' rating from Dolat Capital. The brokerage is the third one to initiate coverage. Check the target price here

INDIA

Two cases of Omicron variant found in Karnataka

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been discovered in Karnataka. Continue Reading

Cyclonic storm like to cause heavy rain in south Bengal

A cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain, along with gusty wind, in various districts of south Bengal during the weekend, the Met department said. Read more

Maharashtra revises travel rules for passengers

The Maharashtra government again updated travel guidelines on Thursday for passengers arriving in the state from South Africa and two other high-risk countries. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

UK woman sues mom’s doctor for being born, wins millions

In a landmark judgment, a UK court has decided in the favour of a 20-year woman who had sued her mother's doctor for millions, claiming that she should never have been born. Read more

World food prices up fourth straight month in November

Prices of food the world over increased for the fourth month running in November to remain at 10-year highs. The increase was fuelled by strong demand for wheat and dairy products, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations said today. Read more

Omicron patients in South Africa didn't need oxygen support

Patients who tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in South Africa have so far not felt the need for oxygen support, Dr Angelique Coetzee, who detected the virus strain, exclusively told CNBC-TV18. Read more

YOU & I

You can soon book Uber via WhatsApp

Ride-hailing platform, Uber has announced a partnership with Meta Platforms owned messaging platform WhatsApp. Under the partnership, riders can send a WhatsApp message to Uber business contact number and promptly book a ride. The feature will soon be available across the country. Here's how you can book a ride.

Highest-paid athletes: Ronaldo on #5, who's #1? Find out.

Some athletes are richer than the CEOs of some top companies. Roger Federer is on the 10th spot in our highest-paid athletes' list and Christiano Ronaldo on 5th. On number 1 position is this basketball player.

