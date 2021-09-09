Top News of Sep 9: Ford pulls plug on production in India, ITR filing deadline extended till Dec 31 and more

The Supreme Court of India has stayed all proceedings for attachment of Future Coupons (FCPL) and Future Retail (FRL) assets pending before the Delhi High Court. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31. Ford Motor Company has decided to restructure its India business and may scale down its manufacturing operations in India, For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS

RBI has ‘serious and major concerns’ about cryptocurrencies: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that we need credible answers on the contribution of private cryptocurrencies to the Indian economy going forward.

Amazon vs Future Group: Supreme Court stays proceedings, offers relief to FRL, FCPL

The Supreme Court of India has stayed all proceedings for attachment of Future Coupons (FCPL) and Future Retail (FRL) assets pending before the Delhi High Court on Thursday, giving relief to Future Group. Here's what the court directed

Ford likely to shut manufacturing plants as it restructures India business

Ford Motor Company, an American automobile manufacturer, has decided to restructure its India business and may scale down its manufacturing operations in India.

MARKETS

Cautious on Indian market as some rotation of investments back to China likely: Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank is cautious on the Indian markets as it believes some investments can rotate back to China from India, Abhilash Narayan, a senior investment strategist with the bank told CNBC-TV18. While the bank prefers India in emerging markets, it is cautious for several reasons.

National Pension Scheme to get major digital revamp

The government is planning to revamp the national pension scheme (NPS) to protect the subscribers' interest and bring a more efficient monitoring system. Here's what can change

HUL shares move towards record high; all eyes on annual investor meet

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) shares move up almost one percent on Thursday, as the fast-moving consumer goods giant geared up for an annual investor meeting later in the day.

YOU & ME

Here's what's allowed and not allowed on Ganesh Chaturthi

The ten-day Ganesh festival will begin from Friday and several states have issued guidelines to celebrate the festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. States like Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra have issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to follow covid-appropriate behaviour.

CBDT extends due date for filing of ITR for AY 2021-22 till December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31, 2021.

INDIA

Centre places order with SII for 66 crore Covishield doses; to be supplied by December

The Centre has placed an order with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 66 crore doses of Covishield, to be supplied by December.

BRICS has adopted a counter-terrorism action plan: PM Modi

In his opening remarks, Modi said India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its chairmanship and listed various achievements of the grouping.

Karnataka HC quashes plea against Google for showing Kannada as 'ugliest language'

The search engine Google India had tendered an apology in the matter and assured the Karnataka High Court that such incidents will not take place in the future.

WORLD

After El Salvador and Cuba, Ukraine is latest country to legalise Bitcoin

This week, El Salvador had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. Two week earlier, Cuba passed a law recognising cryptocurrencies. The US and Germany both have laws regarding digital asset.

Pentagon Chief: Al-Qaida may seek comeback in Afghanistan

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack the United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power.

Cheeky tweets, lawsuits and more: Jeff Bezos-Elon Musk rivalry runs deep