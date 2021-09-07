Top News of Sep 7: Jet Airways’ worries far from over, Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador and more

A serious countdown to the Air India sale has begun with the government sticking to September 15 as the deadline to receive the financial bids. Jet Airways won't be taking off anytime soon even two years after it was grounded. El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

BUSINESS

Govt to take 'balanced' approach on e-commerce rules: Consumer Affairs Sec

The government will take a "balanced" approach while finalising the amendments proposed to the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules as "wide and varied" comments have been received from stakeholders, a top official said on Tuesday.

Reliance aims to generate 100 GW renewable energy, bring green hydrogen cost under $1/ kg by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Amid the global push for alternate sources of energy, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Industries will by 2030 create or enable capacity to generate at least 100 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources.

Govt looking at September 15 as deadline for Air India bids

A serious countdown to the Air India sale has begun with the government sticking to September 15 as the deadline to receive Air India financial bids.

MARKETS

Market at fair valuation, time to book profit in equities, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC

Now is the time to book profits, market veteran, Nilesh Shah told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. "We have been advising, for the last couple of months, that this is a fair value market. This is a time to be equal weight allocation to equity. Please don't be lured by the last one-one-and-a-half year return to invest into equity or equity mutual funds. So if you are over-invested and leveraged, this is time to take profit and become unleveraged, become an equal weight," Shah said.

Jet Airways’ worries far from over; why airline won’t be taking off soon

Jet Airways won't be taking off anytime soon even two years after it was grounded. Why? Because Punjab National Bank has requested NCLAT to quash its rescue plan due to some financial irregularities. The state-run lender had earlier approved the plan in 2020.

IRCTC share price jumps 9% to record high; Mcap soars above Rs 52,000 crore; analysts warrant caution

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price rallied over nine percent to touch a fresh record high of Rs 3,297.90 on Tuesday. The company's market capitalisation also crossed Rs 52,000 crore on the BSE.

YOU & ME

Surf Excel, Rin, Lifebuoy to now cost more as Hindustan Unilever hikes prices of detergents, soaps by 3.5-14%

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has hiked prices of products in the laundry and skin cleansing categories again, as input costs continue to remain a cause of concern for the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Income tax return filing: Choose this ITR form if you have income under capital gains

For the uninitiated, any profit or gain that arises from the sale of a 'capital asset' is a capital gain. This gain or profit is charged to tax in the year in which the transfer of the capital asset takes place.

WORLD

El Salvador leads world in adopting bitcoin as official currency

El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a real-world experiment proponents say will lower commission costs for billions of dollars sent from abroad.

Protesting airstrikes in Panjshir, people throng Kabul streets chanting 'death to Pakistan'

Chanting "death to Pakistan", Afghan protesters, including women, took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, as they claimed that Pakistani jets conducted airstrikes in Panjshir province.

20 livestock cos produce more greenhouse gases than Germany, Britain or France, yet receive funding: Report

These companies have received $478 billion in funding in the last five years, according to a report by environmental campaigners.

INDIA

Third wave of COVID-19 is here, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishnori Pednekar on Tuesday said the financial capital has been hit by the third wave of COVID-19. The spike in the cases has left the BMC officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi.

India Inc expected to pay 9.4% salary hike in 2022, says survey

Indian companies have increased salaries by 8.8 percent on an average in 2021 and they are expected to pay an average 9.4 percent hike in salaries the next year.

Supreme Court grants more time to Centre in Pegasus snooping case