Top News of Sep 30: Ola Electric raises over $200 mn funding, no end to Punjab crisis in sight and more

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has raised over USD 200 million (about Rs 1,484.7 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge, SoftBank and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,272 crore). The headline index has surged over 3 percent this month, but this is nothing compared to that of a stock owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala . It is up 45 percent this month. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Ola Electric raises over $200 mn funding, valuation touches $3 bn

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has raised over USD 200 million (about Rs 1,484.7 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge, SoftBank and others, valuing the electric vehicle maker at USD 3 billion (about Rs 22,272 crore). Continue Reading

HDFC Bank didn't flag forgery but levied fees, alleges whistleblower

India's private lender, HDFC Bank has levied a fee to deter customers who submitted forged documents to obtain loans instead of reporting them to law enforcement, a whistleblower alleged in his complaint to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Read more

Citi expects 15 bps reverse repo rate hike in October 8 RBI monetary policy announcement

Citi said it is expecting 15 basis points (bps) reverse repo rate hike in the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy. Accordingly, the reverse repo will be upped to 3.5 percent from the current 3.35 percent, Citi said. Read more

September auto sales preview: Street expects mixed bag

September auto sales numbers will be out tomorrow and it is expected to be a mixed bag. This month, because of the chip shortage issue and a high base, the numbers are not going to look good for passenger vehicles. Read more

MARKETS

Indian market a little overextended; positive on financial space: William O’Neil

Dean Kim, head-global research products at William O’Neil + Co, on Thursday, said that the Indian market is a bit overextended right now. "Some of the liquid stocks in India, basically 67 percent of them are trading above the 50-day moving average (DMA). The market is overextended," he said. Catch the interview

Indian Overseas Bank shares hit 20% upper circuit after RBI removes lender from PCA framework

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank surged as much as 20 percent on Thursday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has removed the lender from the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework. Dig deeper

UBS downgrades Bharti Airtel, Indus Towers, here’s why

UBS has downgraded Bharti Airtel to ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 760. Whereas, it has maintained its 'neutral' stance on Vodafone Idea. Here's why

INTERNATIONAL

Powell defends Fed policies, says inflation may persist

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the ultra-low interest rate policies he has pursued since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago. Continue Reading

US, EU agree to work on chip supplies, tech rules, China trade

The United States and European Union agreed on Wednesday to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms. Continue Reading

US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing the job market's recovery. Continue Reading

INDIA

Centre exempts COVID-19 vaccine from customs duty till December 31

The government has exempted customs duty on COVID-19 vaccines for three months till December 31, which will boost domestic availability and make them cheaper. Continue Reading

Leaving Congress but not joining BJP: Amarinder Singh

Scotching speculation, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored. Continue Reading

Bhabanipur bypoll: Why Mamata Banerjee must win the seat

All eyes are on South Kolkata's Bhabanipur seat from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Priyanka Tibrewal. Continue Reading

YOU & I

This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned stock has surged 45% in a month and made him 160 crore richer

The headline index has surged over 3 percent this month, but this is nothing compared to that of a stock owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala . It is up 45 percent this month, beating the 30-scrip index by a huge margin. Do you own this stock?

Gatherings, including Raamleela celebrations, allowed in Delhi this year

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to allow gatherings, including Ramleela celebrations, during the upcoming festival season with strict compliance to COVID norms, official sources said. Read more

PPF, other small savings schemes interest rates kept unchanged for December quarter