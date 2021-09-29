Top News of Sep 29: Supertech launches bid to save twin towers, Invesco moves NCLT against Zee Ent and more

US-based Invesco Developing Markets Fund on Wednesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for failing to announce a date for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka. Supertech Ltd has moved the Supreme Court seeking modification in its direction to raze the realty firm's twin 40-storey towers in Noida. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Future gets NCLT go-ahead to conduct shareholders meeting for deal with Reliance

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Tuesday allowed Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firms to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail. Read more

Invesco moves NCLT against Zee Entertainment for failing to announce EGM date

US-based Invesco Developing Markets Fund on Wednesday moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for failing to announce a date for the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Zee's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka and reconstituting the board. Continue Reading

Piramal Group announces completion of DHFL takeover, to merge it in Piramal Captial and Housing Fin

Piramal Group on Wednesday announced the completion of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) takeover. Ajay Piramal, chairman said. Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL), which is a 100 percent subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, will merge into DHFL and the name will be changed into PCHFL. Catch the interview

MARKETS

Max Health shares slide 6% post large deals; Promoter was expected to offload 6.5% stake

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute fell over 6 percent Wednesday to hit an intraday low of Rs 345.35 on series of large deals in the initial trading hours. Dig deeper

We may be over-worrying about rising Treasury yields, here's why

Benchmark 10-year rates have gained 25 basis points (bps) in five sessions and were last at 1.55 percent, having hit their highest since mid-June the day before. To this, Rohit Srivastava, Founder & Strategist of Indiacharts.com said, "We are probably overreacting." Dig deeper

YOU & I

Auto-debit payment rules to change from October 1; here's what customers should do?

Banks will be changing the auto-debit payment rules from October 1, 2021, as a part of the new security features mandated by RBI. If you have turned on the auto-debit feature on online payment, your transactions may fail. Know more

Centre extends COVID-19 restrictions till Oct 31: All you need to know

Ahead of the festive season, the Centre has extended COVID-19 restrictions till October 31 as localised spread of the virus is still being reported in a few states. Here's all you need to know

You'll be able to connect to WhatsApp on multiple devices soon

You will soon be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple mobile phones. Check out details here

WORLD

Fumio Kishida wins vote to become Japanese ruling party leader, PM

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) anointed former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader on Wednesday, a victory for the party elite that virtually ensures the soft-spoken consensus-builder will become prime minister within days. Continue Reading

Power shortage in China a function of demand, not regulatory crackdown, says EM Equity Strategist Adrian Mowat

A power crunch is wreaking havoc in China, hitting industries and homes alike as they deal with blackouts and irregular water supply. The shortage, sparked by limited coal supply, has crippled some large sections of the country -- from traffic lights to residential elevators to phone coverage. Continue Reading

How a drowning girl statue in Spain got people talking about climate change

Staring impassively out from the murky waters of Bilbao's River Nervion, the eerily lifelike face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city since she appeared unannounced last week. Continue Reading

INDIA

Taliban urges DGCA to resume flights between India and Afghanistan

The Taliban-controlled Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written to DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) seeking resumption of commercial flights between India and Afghanistan. Continue Reading

Cyclone Gulab may re-emerge as 'Shaheen' over Arabian Sea, warns IMD

While Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression, it may be reborn as Cyclone Shaheen after moving across Arabian Sea in two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its weather forecast. Continue Reading

Punjab Congress crisis: Can't compromise on ethics, moral authority, says Navjot Singh Sidhu