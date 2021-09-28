Top News of Sep 28: China power crunch next shock after Evergrande, Sebi board holds crucial meet and more

Asian shares were mixed across the region on Tuesday as investors fretted over China Evergrande Group's debt crisis and a widening power shortage in China. Markets regulator Sebi's board on Tuesday approved a slew of reforms, including frameworks for gold and social stock exchanges. Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the president of the Punjab unit of Congress. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BPCL disinvestment to be concluded by March 2022

The Centre intends to conclude the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) disinvestment worth over Rs 50,000 crore by March 2022, the chairman of the state-owned company said. Read more

Govt may announce winning bid for Air India by October 15

The government is working towards announcing a winning bid for state-owned Air India by October 15, sources told CNBC-TV18. The window for bidding on the airline may open tomorrow. Read more

Data privacy should not be compromised in using fintech, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said there should be no compromise on data privacy and safeguard of client data with an increasing number of Indians now using the digital mode of payment. Read more

MARKETS

Reliance Industries shares hit an all-time high

The shares of Reliance Industries surged to hit an all-time high of Rs 2,565 on BSE after a report said the company is looking to invest $200-250 million in Glance, InMobi's lock screen content platform. Dig deeper

Quarterly index rebalance to be effective from September 30; here's what to expect

The quarterly index rebalance in major indices like the Nifty and the Nifty Bank will be effective from September 30, which means the adjustments will take place on September 29. Here's what investors can expect

Sebi board clears frameworks for gold, social stock exchanges

Markets regulator Sebi's board on Tuesday approved a slew of reforms, including frameworks for gold and social stock exchanges. Check details

YOU & I

Facebook is holding off kids' Instagram; here's why

Social media giant Facebook seems to be bowing to pressure from lawmakers, media, critics, and child development experts as it pauses work on kids' version of Instagram. What's going on? Find out

Planning to buy a Toyota? The cars will get costlier from October 1

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced today that its cars will be pricier from October 1. The hike, as per the Japanese auto giant, was necessary to offset the increasing input costs. Read more

WORLD

End of Merkel era in Germany: What it means for Europe, India and the world

"The leader of the free world", "eternal chancellor", "austerity queen", "climate chancellor", and many more — outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel earned several titles in her 16-year-long term. Continue Reading

UK puts military on standby as panic buying hits fuel supplies

The British government says it is putting the military on standby as part of further measures to address a supply chain crisis that has led fuel pumps to run dry amid panic-buying by motorists. Continue Reading

Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed all nuclear 'red lines'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Continue Reading

INDIA

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress president; Captain Singh tweets 'I told you so'

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the president of the Punjab unit of Congress. The resignation came following a rift with new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his cabinet. Check how Amarinder Singh reacted

PM Modi launches 35 crop varieties with special traits to address climate change, malnutrition

Stating that climate change is a big challenge for agriculture and the entire ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need to step up efforts to fight it as he launched 35 crop varieties that are climate resilient and have high nutrition content. Continue Reading

India allows Serum Institute to enroll 7-11 year kids in Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial