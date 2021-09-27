Top News of Sep 27: RIL shares hit record high, BPCL to invest Rs 1 lakh cr, China defends visa curbs on Indians and more

Reliance Industries' shares scaled a record high on Monday, cementing the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's position as the country's most valuable company. Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years in raising petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augmenting marketing infrastructure. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

ICRA revises up FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9%

ICRA, the ratings agency, revised its 2021-22 real GDP growth estimate for India to 9 percent from the earlier 8.5 percent. The factors behind revision include a ramp-up in COVID-19 vaccination, healthy advance estimates of kharif (summer) crop and faster government spending.

Invesco reiterates demand for EGM for Zee Ent board reshuffle

Invesco is mounting pressure on Zee's board to comply with the rules to call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to overhaul the board as requisitioned by the investors.

It's time for companies to support working mothers, says Indra Nooyi

Nooyi said even though women are making progress in our society, in the business world, men still hold most positions of power. She also acknowledged men are coming forward to provide a framework to help women. Indra Nooyi, the former Chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, has said it's time for corporations to join hands and support working mothers.

BPCL to invest Rs 1 lakh cr to become future-ready

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years in raising petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augmenting marketing infrastructure, its chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Monday.

MARKETS

Bharti Airtel shares recoup inital losses; stock trades ex-rights issue

Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel opened lower on Monday as the stock traded ex-rights issue. However, the stock managed to recoup its initial losses and traded above the flatline.

Huge housing demand is from first time buyers, says HDFC’s Keki Mistry

A significant portion of housing demand is coming from first-time buyers, said Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and managing director of HDFC Ltd, on Monday. Up to 2020, the demand was coming from two and three-tier towns. But now cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are participating in the rally.

Reliance Industries mcap hits Rs 17 lakh crore mark as shares hit record high

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' shares scaled a record high on Monday, cementing the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's position as the country's most valuable company. Days after hitting the Rs 16 lakh crore mark, the group's market capitalisation has soared to Rs 17 lakh crores.

YOU & I

IPL 2021 | RR vs SRH match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals looks to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.

Access all your health records digitally now; here’s how

A health ID of an individual will be created using information from their Aadhaar card or the beneficiary's mobile number. This information -- "Personal Health Record (PHR)" will allow individuals to view lab reports, health data, their treatment details, discharge summaries across India.

WORLD

Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

Several Apple Inc and Tesla Inc suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy consumption policies, putting supply chains at risk in the peak season for electronics goods.

Bezos', Musk’s space expeditions fail to impress Bill Gates, says 'a lot to do on Earth'

"Space? We have a lot to do here on Earth," Gates said on a late-night talk show with host James Corden. Asked about his thoughts on billionaires investing in space travel, Gates said he focussed more on eradicating diseases that plagued the Earth.

Explained: How and when Germany will form a new government

Germany's voters have delivered their verdict. Now it's up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities.

INDIA

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records, and asserted that it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare.

Farmers observe Bharat Bandh what's their demand

As part of the 10-hour bandh, the SKM called for the closure of government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments. Only emergency and essential services were exempted.

China defends visa curbs against stranded Indians, says it's appropriate' to combat COVID-19