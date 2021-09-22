Top News of Sep 22: Zee Entertainment signs merger deal with Sony Pictures, PM Modi's US visit and more

Zee Entertainment has signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The markets are keeping a watchful eye on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) upcoming meeting. An internal assessment by the government has shown that consumers of LPG cylinders are willing to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder, highly placed sources at North Block told CNBC-TV18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a wide range of engagements from the Quad Summit 2021 to attending the United Nations General Assembly session as well as meeting US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris during his visit to the US. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Zee Entertainment has signed a merger deal with Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Puneet Goenka will continue to provide services to the merged company as MD and CEO for a period of 5 years, the company said.

After the deal, promoters of Sony will have the right to appoint the majority of directors to the merged company. Continue reading

ADB scales down India's economic growth forecast for this fiscal to 10%

The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday revised down India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 10 percent, from 11 percent predicted earlier, citing the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic.

The growth forecast for India in fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest economic outlook. Continue reading

What experts say on Evergrande issue, its impact on Chinese, global economies

Not since the Lehman Brothers have all financial markets around the world watched just one company: the Chinese property developer Evergrande. This company has pulled down every equity index in the world this week by over two percentage points, decimated commodity prices and roiled the cryptocurrency markets as well. Continue reading

Gig workers move SC alleging violation of rights to social security by Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy

The trade union of ‘gig workers’ has moved the Supreme Court alleging violation of fundamental ‘Rights to Social Security’ by Ola, Uber, Zomato and Swiggy.

The Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), which comprises mobileapp-based transport workers and delivery workers across India, has moved the apex court against four platforms - Ola, Uber, Zomato, and Swiggy. Continue reading

MARKETS

Here's a look at Zee Entertainment's valuations after its deal with Sony

Zee Entertainment surged around 31 percent in trade following its board’s nod to a proposed merger with Sony Pictures.Zee Entertainment will hold 47.07 percent, while Sony India will hold 52.93 percent stake in the merged company. Puneet Goenka will continue to provide services to the merged company as MD and CEO for a period of five years. Continue reading

FOMC meeting tonight: Here’s what the market expects to hear from Fed chair Jerome Powell

The markets are keeping a watchful eye on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) upcoming meeting. The Fed statement is expected to give more clarity on the start of tapering sometime in December. In other words, the markets are not expecting a definite taper announcement tonight, but more of a signal that a taper announcement will surely come or not in their next meeting scheduled in November. Continue reading

Editor’s take: Global volatility could impact FII flows into India, markets cannot stay immune

CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh did a dipstick survey with economists who work for foreign brokerages and therefore have a feel of overseas flows.

Here's what they are saying:

The low base of April, May, June this year, because of the second COVID wave has not gotten factored in into FY23 GDP estimates. So quite a few of them are expecting a good 3-5 percentage point increase in GDP estimates for next year. Continue reading

With Nifty soaring to new highs, here's how to chose new mutual funds

The Indian stock market has been clocking all-time highs on a weekly basis over the last few months. With this, the difficulty to identify and invest in the right opportunities has increased as well.

On a year-to-date basis, while the Nifty 50 benchmark index has delivered 26 percent, the Nifty midcap and Nifty small-cap index have delivered 43 percent and 51 percent respectively. Continue reading

INDIA

UK approves Covishield as vaccine against COVID-19; quarantine rules still in place

The UK government on Wednesday said that Serum Institute of India's Covishield qualified as an approved vaccine against COVID-19. The approval was part of the revised travel advisory issued by the UK. Continue Reading

Two more Indian beaches get coveted 'Blue Flag' tag

Two more beaches in India have been awarded "Blue Flag" certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10, the Environment Ministry said. Continue Reading

PM Modi's US Visit: What's all on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a wide range of engagements from the Quad Summit 2021 to attending the United Nations General Assembly session as well as meeting US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris. Continue Reading

WORLD

Taliban write to UN chief nominating spokesman Shaheen as Afghan envoy, ask for participation at UNGA

The Taliban have written to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominating their spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's new ambassador to the UN and have asked to participate and speak in the high-level 76th session of the General Assembly currently underway. Continue Reading

Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Continue Reading

Asia’s food spending set to double to over $8 trillion by next decade: Report

Asian consumers are set to expand their food budget to over $8 trillion over the next decade. A new joint report by PwC, Rabobank and Temasek, the Asia Food Challenge Report 2021, stated that the region’s food expenditure will more than double by 2030. Continue Reading

You and I

Govt’s assessment shows LPG consumers ready to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder; no clarity on subsidy

An internal assessment by the government has shown that consumers of LPG cylinders are willing to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder, highly placed sources at North Block told CNBC-TV18. CNBC-TV18 has further learnt that there is no clarity within the government on providing a subsidy after LPG prices shot up. Continue Reading

Home loan balance transfer: Key points to consider before switching to new lender

It is raining offers on home loans as major banks announce cheaper interest rates ahead of the festive season to woo property buyers or those planning to switch their mortgages to a different bank. The obvious question most borrowers face in such a situation is: Should I switch to a lower interest rate home loan or simply balance transfer home loan?