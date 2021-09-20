Top News of Sep 20: India to resume COVID-19 vaccine export, Gold prices fall to 1-month low and more

India will resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. Gold prices hit a more than five-week low on Monday as the dollar firmed with markets closely watching a US Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when the bank will start tapering its crisis-era stimulus measures. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

Govt receiving max FDI proposals in 3 depts from nations sharing land border with India

India has received maximum foreign direct investment proposals in three departments -- industry and internal trade, electronics and IT, and heavy industries -- from countries sharing land borders with India, an official said. Continue reading

Experts say there are evident signs of revival in CAPEX in India post-COVID 2.0

Economists and analysts suggest there are evident signs of revival in capital expenditure in India, though a full-fledged return to normalcy is still over a year away. Here's what they said

India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month: Mandaviya

India will resume the exports of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. However, he added, vaccinating Indian citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. Read more

MARKETS

Gold prices fall to 1-month low as stronger dollar dents appeal

Gold prices hit a more than five-week low on Monday as the dollar firmed with markets closely watching a US Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when the bank will start tapering its crisis-era stimulus measures. Should you take positions? Find out

Fear gauge hits the highest level in 3months; market anxious ahead of Fed policy outcome

The fear index touched its highest level of 16.64 points in three months on Monday as investors turned jittery ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. Continue reading

Vodafone Idea's three-pronged approach to put biz back on track

Vodafone idea is looking at strategizing a new plan for a three-pronged approach for bringing its business back on track. One, improved management skillsets. Second. sharpening competitive edge because there is fierce competition in the sector and relief is only from the government dues and not from the telecom competition. The third one is upgrading its network from 2G to 4G. Continue reading

WORLD

China Evergrande shares plummet on default risks

Shares of Evergrande plunged over 15 percent on Monday, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast-approaching deadline for payment obligations this week. Continue Reading

Emmy 2021: The Crown, Ted Lasso, among big winners; check full list

The 2021 Emmy Awards, the 73rd edition of the Television Academy’s top honours concluded with largely expected results as popular shows like “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso”, “The Mandalorian” and “Mare of Easttown” won awards in multiple categories. These shows had secured the highest number of nominations as well. See full list

Shooting in Russian university leaves 8 dead, more wounded

A gunman opened fire in the Perm State University in the Perm city of Russia on Monday, leaving five people dead and six wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. Continue Reading

INDIA

SC seeks Centre's response on door-to-door Covid vaccination for differently-abled

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on door-to-door Covid vaccinations for persons suffering with disability within two weeks. Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna also sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta about steps taken so far to vaccinate the differently-abled and the government's proposals on the matter. Continue Reading

India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month: Mandaviya

India will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Continue Reading

Meet Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit CM

Charanjit Singh Channi, the first leader to become Punjab Chief Minister, took oath on Monday. This comes a day after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down following dissent from over 50 MLAs. Continue Reading

YOU & I

Amazon India to launch voice shopping in Hindi soon

Amazon India on Monday said it will expand its regional language offering further with the launch of voice shopping experience in Hindi in the coming weeks. Click here for more

Here's what you can buy with the current value of 1 Bitcoin