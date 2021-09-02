Top news of Sep 2: Govt mulls relief measures for telcos, August sees highest IPO filings in 17 yrs and more

Kumar Mangalam Birla met with the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the health of the telecom sector and request government intervention. As many as 29 companies filed IPO papers with the markets regulator SEBI in August 2021. McDonald’s infamous broken ice cream machines have become pseudo icons in their own right in the US. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

BUSINESS

Kumar Mangalam Birla meets Telecom Minister to discuss need for urgent govt intervention in sector

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group met with the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss the health of the telecom sector and request government intervention. According to sources, the government is considering demands for relief measures, not company-specific though, sector-specific. Find more details here

Jet Airways Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan: PNB alleges gross irregularity in conduct

Punjab National Bank on Thursday alleged gross irregularity in the conduct of the resolution professional (RP) while seeking a stay of Kalrock-Jalan plan in the Jet Airways Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) case. For more information, click here

Is Infosys buyback coming to a close?

Infosys has bought back over 5.41 crore shares as of September 21. While the average price is unknown, the board range commenced with levels of Rs 1,550 and went all the way up to Rs 1,700-mark last week. Is it coming to a close now

MARKETS

At 29, August records a 17-year high in IPO filings

As many as 29 companies filed IPO papers with the markets regulator SEBI in August 2021. This is the highest number of companies filing papers for public issues in the last 17 years. Find more here

IPO subscription day 2 - Vijaya Diagnostics and Ami Organics

The public offering of Vijaya Diagnostics was subscribed 47 percent on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ami Organics' initial public offer was subscribed nearly four times.

FMCG index hits record high: Key triggers behind the move

The FMCG index closed at a record high of 40,292 on Thursday in what analysts call is a catch-up rally. Catch up rally because the index has surged over 30 percent in the past year while the Nifty50 index is up almost 50 percent. So the FMCG giants that were sleeping earlier seem to have wakened up. Find out more

YOU & ME

EPF contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh? You will have two PF accounts from FY 2021-22

If your contribution to EPF exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year, you will be required to maintain two separate accounts beginning this fiscal i.e FY 2021-22. The rules have been updated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Find out more

Why McDonald’s ice cream machines are always broken?

McDonald’s infamous broken ice cream machines have become pseudo icons in their own right in the US. The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is now contacting McDonald’s franchisees over information regarding the broken ice cream machines. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

OPEC+ sticks to gradual oil output hikes, ups demand forecast

OPEC and its allies on Wednesday agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases, despite revising its 2022 demand outlook upwards and ongoing US pressure to raise production more quickly. Continue Reading

WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

The hub is meant to promote more effective data collection, information-sharing and analysis, leading to better and more coherent decision-making after the patchy global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue Reading

Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and the use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement. Continue Reading

INDIA

DGCI gives nod for trials of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine on kids aged between 5 & 18

The trial will be conducted across 10 sites in the country. The DCGI's permission was given based on the recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19. Continue Reading

India, UK sign up to new climate finance initiative

The Indian and UK governments have agreed on a new tie-up to finance inclusive, resilient and sustainable infrastructure in India by harnessing public and private capital to meet the country's low-carbon goals. Continue Reading

Afghanistan soil shouldn’t be used for terrorist activities,’ India conveys at 1st meeting with Taliban