Top News of Sep 16: Govt sets up India Debt Resolution company, Virat Kohli to quit T20 captaincy and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government is setting up India Debt Resolution company, in which PSU banks will hold a 49 percent stake. The government has kept a timeline of three weeks to complete the process of opening the financial bids for Air India, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has decided to lessen his workload and thus step down as the T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

Inflation in India likely to ease only gradually: RBI Deputy Governor

Inflation in India is likely to ease only gradually, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra said on Thursday, adding that the outlook on growth and inflation will help determine the future course of monetary policy. Read more

Govt sets up India Debt Resolution company; PSU banks to hold 49% stake

Hours after the Union Cabinet cleared the government guarantee for National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government is also setting up India Debt Resolution company, in which PSU banks will hold a 49 percent stake. Read more

Air India divestment: Govt likely to set 3-week timeline for opening financial bids

The government has kept a timeline of three weeks to complete the process of opening the financial bids for Air India, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. However, it expects to complete the process within two weeks. Read more

MARKET

Sensex scales 59,000 as market scales new high; Nifty Bank hits record high

Sensex breached mount 59,000 and Nifty surged over 17,600 for the first time ever as index heavyweights like Reliance, ITC, and ICICI Bank pushed the benchmarks higher. Nifty Bank also surged to a record closing high of 37,669, having scaled an all-time high of 37,711 during the session. Read more

Peak margin norms assures things won’t go wrong; T+1 settlement in interest of all: Sebi Chairman

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Thursday said that peak margin norms give peace of mind that things would not go wrong in the market, and the interest of small investors will be protected. The fourth and final phase of the regulator's peak margin norms came into effect from September 1, 2021. Read more

ITC's 8% upswing a delight to market; biggest intraday jump since May 2020

The share price of ITC surged as high as 8 percent Thursday, much to investors delight. It was the stock's biggest intraday jump since May 2020. The stock surged to a seven-month high of Rs 233.30 during the session. Read more

YOU & I

SBI announces festive offers, home loans now available at 6.70% irrespective of amount

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a bouquet of festive offers for prospective home loan customers to make loans more affordable in the festive season, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. Read more

Types of KYC frauds and how to avoid them

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently cautioned people against frauds in the name of Know Your Customer (KYC) updation and advised them not to share key information like account details or passwords with unidentified persons or agencies. Read more

INDIA

Virat Kohli to step down as India T20 captain after upcoming World Cup

Indian cricket captin Virat Kohli has decided to lessen his workload and thus step down as the T20 captain after the upcoming World Cup. He has conveyed his decision to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Saurav Ganguly. Continue Reading

20% adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 62% received first dose, says govt

The government on Thursday said that 20 percent of India's adult population have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 62 percent of the adults were administered the first shot. Continue Reading

Indian drone industry will have a turnover of up to Rs 15,000 crore by 2026: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian drone industry will have a total turnover of up to Rs 15,000 crore by 2026 as the government has given a major boost to the sector with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced on Wednesday and liberalised rules implemented last month, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. Continue Reading

WORLD

US President Joe Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities, a move that could deepen a growing chasm in US-China relations. Continue Reading

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters an unusual and careful approach that's all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week. Continue Reading

What does China’s crackdown mean to US indices and other emerging markets?