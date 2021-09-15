Top News of Sep 15: Auto PLI scheme, telecom relief package get Cabinet nod; Sensex, Nifty rise to record highs

The government cleared a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector and announced a relief package for the telecon sector on Wednesday. Meanwhile, domestic equity indices soared to record highs as IT shares surged. A report says India produced the largest amount of social media misinformation on COVID-19 due to the country's higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users' lack of internet literacy. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

Cabinet approves relief package for telecom sector

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector, while announcing a moratorium of 4 years on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. Continue reading

Auto PLI scheme for electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles cleared by Union Cabinet

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile, auto component, and drone manufacturing has been cleared by the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday, confirming CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. Continue reading

Government receives financial bids for Air India

The government on Wednesday said it has received "financial bids" for Air India, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said. Continue reading

MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty rise to record highs as IT shares surge

Indian equity benchmarks raced to fresh record highs on Wednesday amid strong buying interest across most sectors, shrugging off weakness in global markets. Gains in automobile, IT, oil & gas, consumer and PSU banking shares pushed the market higher. Continue reading

Sansera Engineering IPO fully subscribed on day 2

Sansera Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 1.1 times so far on Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The Bengaluru-based auto component maker's IPO, estimated at Rs 1,283 crore, will close for subscription on Thursday, September 16. Continue reading

Household debt may have declined to 34% in Q1 FY22: SBI report

The household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) may have declined to 34 percent in the first quarter of 2021-22, according to an estimate by the State Bank of India's research report Ecowrap. Continue reading

INDIA

SCO summit on Sept 17: PM Modi to lead Indian delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Indian delegation virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held in Tajik capital city of Dushanbe on September 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Continue reading

NCRB 2020 reports 28% jump in crime but Delhi reports a dip

Crime cases in the country rose 28 percent to 66,01,285 in 2020 from 51,56,158 cases, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on September 14. Continue reading

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

India produced the largest amount of social media misinformation on COVID-19 due to the country's higher internet penetration rate, increasing social media consumption and users' lack of internet literacy, according to a new study. Continue reading

WORLD

China’s indebted Evergrande Group rings warning bells, experts see opportunity in Asia

China’s debt-ridden property giant, Evergrande Group on Tuesday said its property sales will likely plunge significantly in September 2021. It issued a statement saying its cashflows were under “tremendous pressure” and that it could default on its debt. Continue reading

Expect US to get back on strong growth path from Q4: Morgan Stanley

The US CPI for August came in at 5.3 percent, a tad below street expectations. Chetan Ahya, analyst at Morgan Stanley reflected on the key takeaways from this number and the inflation outlook. He expects the fourth quarter to see a quarter-on-quarter rise of 6.7 percent and said should get back to its strong growth path from the fourth quarter. Continue reading

736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India from August 1 to September 11: UNHCR

A total of 736 Afghans were recorded for new registration from August 1 to September 11, the UNHCR said, adding that it is scaling up its capacity to meet increasing requests for registration and assistance of Afghans in India. Continue reading

YOU & I

A look at what the new Apple iPhone 13 series has to offer the users

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 13 along with 13 Mini, 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max with brighter screens to entice customers into 5G plans, while also announcing updates to its iPads and watches. Continue reading

SIP contribution sets new record in August; when should you start it?

The mutual fund (MF) industry witnessed a huge surge in retail participation in August, showed the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). While Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) account registration hit a record 24.9 lakh, the number of registrations in August was nearly 2.5 times the long-term average. Continue reading

ITR filing deadline extended until Dec 31; here's why taxpayers must avoid procrastination