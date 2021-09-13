Top News of Sep 13: Retail inflation dips to 5.3% in August, Jet Airways to take off in Q1 of 2022

Retail inflation fell marginally to 5.3 per cent in August mainly due to easing food prices. Ola’s upcoming electric vehicle factory in Tamil Nadu will be run "entirely" by women. Company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said it will hire 10,000 women and it’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world. Jet Airways will resume its domestic operations in the country from the first quarter of 2022, the company announced in a press release. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY

Must sustain pace of vaccination, it will eliminate many COVID-related risks: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister emphasised the need to sustain the pace of vaccination to limit the damage to the economy. In an interview with CNN-News18 she said, "If protection from the corona is given to people with vaccines, I think that would eliminate many related risks."

Ola factory in Tamil Nadu will be run 'entirely by women,' says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola’s upcoming electric vehicle factory in Tamil Nadu will be run "entirely" by women. Company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said Ola will hire 10,000 women and it’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world. Continue Reading

Jet Airways to start domestic operations in Q1 2022

Jet Airways will resume its domestic operations in the country from the first quarter of 2022, the company announced in a press release Monday. The airline has been grounded for nearly three years now due after it went bankrupt in 2019. Details here

Retail inflation dips to 5.3% in August

Retail inflation fell marginally to 5.3 percent in August mainly due to easing food prices, official data showed on Monday. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.59 percent in July and 6.69 percent in August 2020. Continue Reading

MARKETS

Bharti Airtel shares hit fresh record high as CLSA raises target

The shares of Bharti Airtel hit a 52-week high on Monday after global brokerage CLSA raised the target price on the stock. The stock closed nearly 1.5 percent higher on BSE. Catch the stock action here

RIL biggest laggard on Nifty50 as delay in smartphone launch upsets Street

The shares of Reliance Industries were the top laggard on Nifty50 Monday after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate deferred the rollout of JioPhone Next to Diwali. Check out the stock action

Sansera Engineering IPO to open on Sept 14: Key things to know

The public issue of Sander Engineering, an automotive components manufacturer, will open for subscription on September 14. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 734-744. For more details, click here

YOU & ME

Realme 8s 5G up for sale now

The Realme 8s 5G went on sale at 12 pm today. The phone, which is priced at Rs 17,999 for one of the models, will be available in Universal Blue and Purple colour on Flipkart and Realme channels. For more details, click here

WhatsApp may soon offer feature that can turn voice messages into text; check details

WhatsApp could very soon offer a transcription feature for voice messages. The new feature would allow the app users to convert their voice recordings to text in a single click. For more information, click here

KYC frauds: RBI cautions public not to share account details, passwords with unidentified agencies

In a release, the RBI said it has been receiving complaints/reports about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation. Continue Reading

WORLD

Missile tests renew North Korea's regional threat

North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership is building its capacity to deliver strikes against US allies in South Korea and Japan. Continue Reading

Yes to Bitcoin? These countries are ahead in the crypto adoption race

Bitcoin, the oldest and the largest digital currency by market cap, is yet to be accepted as such. But the picture is slowly changing. While some smaller countries have accepted it as a legal tender, other major countries accept the digital token in some form. Here's a look

Passage of new bill can help millions get Green Card in US by paying supplemental fee

Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law. Check details

INDIA

Pegasus row: Govt 'going round and round' on spyware, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the government for not providing clarity on the NSO's spyware Pegasus. Chief Justice NV Ramana observed that the government is "going round and round" on the issue and said the court will "pass whatever order is required". Continue Reading

Meet Bhupendra Patel, the new Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel took oath as the new chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, two days after Vijay Rupani vacated the chair. Patel, 59, is MLA from Ghatlodia and his name was proposed by Rupani himself. Continue Reading

Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80