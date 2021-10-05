Top News of Oct 5: Moody's improves India's outlook to 'stable', PM inaugurates Azadi@75 Expo and more

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday changed the outlook on India's ratings to stable from negative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo. Bitcoin has reclaimed $50,000 for the first time since early September, piercing through the level that was seen by many analysts as a strong resistance. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Moody's changes India's rating outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 rating

Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday changed the outlook on India's ratings to stable from negative and affirmed the country's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3. Continue Reading

Vodafone Idea, Airtel may get another lifeline

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday, during the hearing of the one-time spectrum case (OTSC), sought three weeks' time to reconsider continuing with its appeal against a telecom tribunal's order that said the OTSC could be levied prospectively, not retrospectively. Continue reading

SREI Board superseded by RBI; here’s what’s next

The Reserve Bank of India has superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infra Finance Ltd, Srei Equipment Finance Ltd owing to concerns and defaults in meeting their various payment obligations. Here's what lies for the companies now

Coal ministry steps in to ease coal shortage

The coal ministry is stepping in its efforts to address the coal shortage as a lot of power plants have less than 5 days of stock left. As of October 3, as many as 97 coal-based power plants had stock for less than 5 days. Read more

MARKETS

India equity market trading at high PEs; broader trend to remain up: AMP Capital

Indian share market is trading on stretched valuations, while this is often the case, it could become a bit of a dampener, Shane Oliver of AMP Capital told CNBC-TV18. He said the trend is likely to remain up. Catch the interview here

Reliance Industries market cap surges to Rs 17.5 lakh crore

The shares of Reliance Industries hit another record high Tuesday, cementing the conglomerate's position as the country's most valuable company. Its market cap has surged to Rs 17.5 lakh crore. Dig deeper

ONGC, BP jump as crude oil prices rally

The shares of ONGC jumped over 11 percent, Bharat Petroleum rose 2 percent, and Indian Oil Corporation was up over 4 percent Tuesday after crude oil prices soared. Dig deeper

INDIA

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Opposition leaders seek PM Modi's intervention to ensure justice

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that she was being held illegally at the PAC compound in Sitapur and no notice or FIR has been provided to her even after her 38-hour detention and was not allowed to meet her legal counsel. Tap for latest updates

PM Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries. Continue reading

Rajya Sabha proceedings see average daily attendance of 78%, says study

Rajya Sabha proceedings registered an average daily attendance of 78 percent members in the last seven sessions, a study conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat showed. Continue Reading

WORLD

Bitcoin price hits $50,000 after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu tweet lifts cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin has reclaimed $50,000 for the first time since early September, piercing through the level that was seen by many analysts as a strong resistance. Continue Reading

Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays

Alam Gul Haqqani, the passport office's acting head, told reporters in Kabul they would issue between 5,000 and 6,000 passports a day and women would be employed to handle the processing of female citizens' documents. Continue Reading

Climate change killed 14% of world's coral reefs in last 10 years: Study

Increasing temperature, acidity and salinity of the ocean water slowly ‘bleach’ corals until the point that the coral polyps shed the symbiotic algae living within, essentially dying. The situation can still be reversed with proper climate action. Continue Reading

YOU & ME

No large gatherings or Garba events in Maharashtra during Navratri; check details

Navratri or the much-awaited nine-day festival is around the corner, and the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for celebrations. Check out the fresh guidelines here

Technical stock picks: Nestle, V-Guard and others

The share market seems to have taken a breather from scaling record highs for now, but trading opportunities are still present. Take a look at some stocks analysts suggest going long on.

HDFC Bank spreads festive cheer with 10,000+ offers; check details

The festive season has begun and it’s raining discounts on electronics, home appliances, mobile phones, home décor et al. Besides e-commerce giants, banks are also wooing customers with tempting offers. Continue Reading

Tune in: Top News Podcast: What led to WhatsApp, Facebook outage; Centre to reconsider spectrum charge