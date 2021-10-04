Top news of Oct 4: Govt to monitor 'Pandora Papers' probe, Maruti expects Oct production to fall 40% and more

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator. Digital payments and financial firm Paytm, is gearing up for a pre-Diwali initial public offering (IPO) launch. A Multi Agency Group headed by the CBDT chairman will monitor investigations into the Pandora Papers case. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

RBI supersedes boards of Srei Infra & Srei Equipment Finance, appoints administrator

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd & Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank has today superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations," RBI said. Read more

Zee-Invesco hearing: Invesco says NCLT must make a mandatory order to call EGM

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) must make a mandatory order on Extraordinary general meeting (EGM) being called, said senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing Invesco Developing Markets in the NCLT hearing. Read more

Maruti expects Oct production to fall 40%; chip shortage issue resolving slowly

Passenger vehicle (PV) major Maruti Suzuki's sales slipped 46 percent in September due to the global semiconductor shortage issue that is being faced by the auto sector.

“In September, the production was almost 55 percent down. This month, we have also informed the stock exchange that we will probably be down 40 percent in terms of production,” said Shashank Srivastava, ED-Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Read more

MARKETS

IPO market: Why Paras Defence's strong show signals the return of investor enthusiasm

The allure of public offers seems to be returning on Dalal Street following a lull. Paras Defence & Technologies has surpassed 39 other new entrants to become the best IPO so far this year. Even the listing day performance of Paras shares was the best so far in 2021. Read more

Divi's Labs shares gain most on Nifty50; hit all-time high

Shares of Divi’s Laboratories rose as much as 10 percent on Monday and hit an all-time high of Rs 5,313.8. The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50 index. In an important development, US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that their investigational oral antiviral medicine Molnupiravir could have the chances of significantly reducing the risk of hospitalization or death for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Read more

Paytm gears up for pre-Diwali IPO launch; FIIs show interest

Digital payments and financial firm Paytm, is gearing up for a pre-Diwali initial public offering (IPO) launch. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the demand from foreign investors is building up and the IPO valuation is in the range of about $20 to 22 billion. Read more

INTERNATIONAL

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 'Nobel Prize' in medicine

American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. Continue Reading

Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech

Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook, appeared on Sunday on the television program "60 Minutes," revealing her identity as the whistleblower who helped lead to a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls. Continue Reading

2 Koreas restore hotline despite North's missile tests

Mondays restoration of an inter-Korean hotline came three days after North Korea said it had test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons firings in recent weeks. Continue Reading

INDIA

Farm laws have been stayed, what are you protesting against: SC to farmers' body

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said where is the question of going on protest once a party has already approached the court challenging the validity of the laws. Continue Reading

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Leaders make a beeline to district

A day after the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during the farmers’ protest in which eight people including four farmers were killed, the political slugfest has intensified. Here're the latest updates

Pandora Papers: 'Financial secrets' of 380 elite Indians revealed

The data also divulges financial secrets of celebrities, businessmen, religious leaders, and drug dealers from several nations, including India, Pakistan, Russia, the United States and Mexico. All you need to know

YOU & I

Key credit card mistakes to avoid during upcoming festival season

The festive season generally witnesses a surge in credit card usage, considering the large pool of benefits and discounts. However, amidst all the fervor surrounding festivities, it’s important to remain financially disciplined while using credit cards. Read more

Securing financial wellbeing at a young age is crucial: Here's why

Recent years have seen an increased emphasis on health and wellbeing across the world – not just in terms of physical and mental, but financial as well. Therefore, outside of academic and career-related pursuits, financial education is one of the most critical aspects that will help secure your future. Read more

WhatsApp working on new feature, likely to introduce global voice message player