Top news of Oct 29: RBI governor's term extended; the IRCTC flip-flop and more

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI governor for 3 more years

Shaktikanta Das has been reappointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for another three years. A Cabinet committee for appointments on Thursday approved the reappointment of Das, whose tenure was about to end on December 10 this year, as the governor of RBI. Read more

Railways withdraws decision on IRCTC's revenue from convenience fee

After asking the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to share half of its revenue from convenience fees with the Ministry of Railways, the government has withdrawn the decision. Read more

Finance Ministry approves 8.5% interest rate on PF deposits

The Finance Ministry has approved 8.5 percent interest rate on provident fund deposits, sources told CNBC-TV18. The move may benefit 6 crore accountholders expecting interest to be credited to their account. Read more

MARKETS

Correction proves market is 'super hot', says Ramdeo Agarwal

Sensex and Nifty logged the worst week in eight months, closing 2 percent lower. Ramdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes this correction is not a major concern as it is part of a classic bull market. Read more

Nomura raises SBI Cards target price

Nomura retained a 'buy' rating on SBI Card & Payment Services (SBI Cards) after the payment solutions provider's quarterly earnings fell 15 percent short of the brokerage's estimates. Check targets

Expect gold prices to strengthen: GJEPC

As demand for gold has been extremely strong in the second quarter of FY22, Colin Shah, Chairman of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Friday said he expects prices of the yellow metal to strengthen. Read more

INDIA

Aryan Khan to spend one more night behind bars

The Bombay High Court on Friday said Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will spend one more night in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison as a senior jail official said his release papers did not reach them within the stipulated time. Read on

On Europe visit, PM Modi discusses trade, COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen here and held an extensive discussion covering trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments. Continue Reading

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He breathed his last in Bengaluru's Vikram hospital. He was 46. Puneeth was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered the heart attack. He was reportedly working out in a gym when he suffered the heart attack. Puneeth is the son of superstar Rajkumar. Read more.

INTERNATIONAL

Why China won’t allow super high-rise 'vanity projects'

China has restricted smaller cities from building extremely tall skyscrapers in a bid to crack down on wasteful “vanity projects” by local governments and reduce safety risks. Read on

Facebook changes name to Meta

Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on investing in the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet. The name change comes as the world's largest social media company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services. Read on.

Big victory for H-1B employers

In a major victory for employers, a US court has approved a settlement under which an American immigration agency has agreed to recognise market research analyst as a speciality occupation for the purposes of determining the applications of H-1B visas, most sought-after by Indian IT professionals. Read on.

YOU & I

JioPhone Next to be available at Rs 1,999 on easy EMI

JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone, will be available in stores from Diwali at the down payment of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. More details

