Top news of Oct 19: Bitcoin goes mainstream; Deepinder Goyal responds to #RejectZomato call and more

At least 28 people died in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as incessant rain continued to lash various parts of the state. The first US Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund began trading on Tuesday, sending bitcoin to a six-month high . As food delivery platform Zomato faced backlash on social media over a customer service executive referring to Hindi as the national language, the company’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal called for a higher level of tolerance For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day
BUSINESS/ECONOMY
GST council likely to consider single tax rate for online gaming, race courses & casinos
GST Council is likely to consider one single tax rate for online gaming, racecourses, casinos and that could be as high as 28 percent. The industry, especially the online gaming world, has been pitching for 18 percent in a lot of submissions. Read more
Govt constitutes panel on future taxation policy for tobacco
The government has constituted an expert panel on future taxation policy for tobacco. The committee is formed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The panel will suggest recommendations from Budget FY23 onwards. Read more
Moody's upgrades banking system outlook to 'stable'
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday raised the outlook for the Indian banking system to 'stable' from 'negative' citing moderate deterioration of asset quality since the onset of the pandemic and likely pick-up in credit growth with economic recovery. Read more
MARKETS
HUL Q2 result: Net profit rose 9% YoY
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 9 percent rise in net profit to Rs 2,187 for the second quarter of this financial year as compared to Rs 2,009 crore reported a year ago. Check out key highlights here
ITC declines 5%, tobacco pack trades mixed
ITC share price declined nearly 5 percent after the government formed a committee for future taxation policy for tobacco. Different tobacco stocks reacted differently to the news. Dig deeper
First US futures-based Bitcoin ETF begins trading, Bitcoin nears record
The first US Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund began trading on Tuesday, sending bitcoin to a six-month high and within striking distance of its all-time peak. Read on
INDIA
At least 28 dead as rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand; Nainital cut off from rest of state
At least 28 people died in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as incessant rain continued to lash various parts of the state, especially Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris. Continue Reading
Maharashtra allows shops to remain open till 11 pm, eateries & restaurants till midnight
Citing the festive season and to avoid crowding at these places during the limited hours, the state government has allowed restaurants and eateries to remain open till midnight and other establishments like shops till 11 pm. Continue Reading
India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX
India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the COVAX global sharing platform, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine. Continue Reading
WORLD
Communal violence rocks Bangladesh; here’s what happened
Several incidents of communal violence, including attacks on places of worship of minority communities and torching of houses of Hindus, were reported across the country. Continue Reading
US bill would stop big tech companies like Amazon and Google favouring their own products
About a dozen US senators from both parties on Monday formally introduced a bill that would bar Big Tech platforms, like Amazon and Alphabet's Google, from favoring their products and services. Continue Reading
Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear
Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned on Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most. Continue Reading
YOU & I
Smartphones may soon replace metro cards
The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is working on a new facility that will allow commuters to pay for their fares more easily. It will update near field communications (NFC) facilites so commuters can make payments via smartphones. For details, click here
After ‘Hindi national language’ row, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal calls for more ‘tolerance, chill’
As food delivery platform Zomato faced backlash on social media over a customer service executive referring to Hindi as the national language, the company’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal called for a higher level of tolerance on Tuesday. Continue Reading
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam, Yashi Gupta)
First Published: IST