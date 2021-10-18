Top News of Oct 18: RBI's new recurring payment rules lead to disruptions; China stuns US with 'space nuke' launch and more

Social media is flooded with messages from harrowed RBI customers, who are unable to subscribe to the services or products they want. Fake portfolio scam is running rampant on social media channels of Twitter, Telegram with the aim to lure retail investors and sell subscription services or trading workshops. China stunned the world by recently testing a game-changing “space nuke” that can strike anywhere around the globe by evading missile defence systems. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

No festive season for auto sales

It's been a poor start to the festive season for automobile dealers and the auto industry. Navratri sales of passenger cars were 50 percent down for some passenger carmakers because vehicles were just not available in the market. Read more

Housing sales up 59% annually in July-Sep across 8 cities

Showing signs of recovery, housing sales across eight major cities registered an annual growth of 59 percent during July-September at 55,907 units, and demand jumped over three-fold against the previous quarter. Read more

RBI's new recurring payment rules: Customers see disruptions as banks, merchants not fully aligned yet

Social media is flooded with messages from harrowed customers, who are unable to subscribe to the services or products they want because their recurring payment mandate just won't work. Read more

MARKETS

Fake portfolio screenshot scam on Twitter, Telegram

Fake portfolio scam is running rampant on social media channels of Twitter, Telegram with the aim to lure retail investors and sell subscription services or trading workshops. Dig deeper

HDFC Bank hits 52-week high after quarterly results

HDFC Bank shares surged over 2 percent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,725 today after the lender beat Street expectations, posting 17.6 percent jump in net profit. Dig deeper

SEBI gives nod to Adani Wilmar IPO

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Adani Wilmar has received an approval for coming out with a public issue valued at Rs 18,750-22,500 crore. It would become the seventh company from the Adani Group to list on bourses. Dig deeper

Kerala floods: Death toll climbs to 24; Centre offers assistance

At least 24 people were killed due to heavy rains and landslides in hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts in Kerala. Met Department predicts rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Kerala from October 20 and expects to continue for subsequent three-four days. NDRF teams continued their rescue operations. Continue Reading

Farmers block train traffic in Punjab, Haryana as part of 'rail roko' stir over Lakhimpur incident

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana squatted on rail tracks on Monday morning as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The stir disrupted the movement of trains in both the states, causing inconvenience to passengers who could be seen waiting for long hours with their baggage. Continue Reading

WHO's technical group to meet on Oct 26 to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

The World Health Organisation's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech protecting against COVID-19, the global health agency's chief scientist said. Continue Reading

WORLD

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets fall as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on regional stocks, although losses were capped by hopes of support from policymakers. Continue Reading

Explained: How China is narrowing gap with US in military power

China stunned the world by recently testing a game-changing “space nuke” that can strike anywhere around the globe by evading missile defence systems. Continue Reading

YOU & I

Amid falling FD rates, this NBFC offers up to 7.75 FD rates

Amid a sharp fall in bank fixed deposits (FDs) rates, corporate FDs are grabbing investor attention for better returns. Here is a prime example of an FD offered by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. Check details

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 5 shocking wins in history of the tournament