Top news of Oct 11: RIL hits fresh record high, Akasa Air set to take off and more

While the stock markets are illuminated with fresh 52 week and all-time highs, the power situation, especially in certain pockets of India, is an area of concern. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose two percent on Monday, hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,724.70 after the conglomerate announced two acquisitions over the weekend. Interglobe Aviation has been rallying in the recent past and the stock closed 4.7 percent in the green on Monday trading at Rs 2055 a share. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

ECONOMY/BUSINESS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air gets NOC from Aviation Ministry; flights to begin by 2022

Akasa Air, the airline venture promoted by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the holding company SNV Aviation Private Limited said on Monday. Continue Reading

GST breather for gaming industry, casinos and racecourses operating in India

In a major development for the online gaming industry, casinos and racecourses operating in the country, the GST Secretariat has asked GST Council to issue clarity on the GST rate and the applicability of the levy on these services, sources told CNBCTV18. This follows a directive from the Punjab Haryana High Court to the effect. Read more

Indian economy on path to swift recovery: Finance Ministry report

Strategic reforms and the rapid vaccination drive has placed the country on the path to swift recovery by enabling the economy to "navigate the ravaging waves" of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review. Sustained and robust growth in agriculture, a sharp rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity and buoyant revenues suggest that the economy is progressing well, the September review said. Read more

MARKETS

RIL hits fresh record high on green push; shares up 2% after stake acquisition in REC Solar, Sterling & Wilson

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose two percent on Monday, hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,724.70 after the conglomerate announced two acquisitions over the weekend. RIL was also the biggest contributor to Nifty gains today, offsetting losses from TCS and Nifty IT. Read more

Kotak Institutional Equities raises Interglobe Aviation target price; here’s why

Interglobe Aviation has been rallying in the recent past and the stock closed 4.7 percent in the green on Monday trading at Rs 2055 a share. Indigo's parent company has rallied 8 percent in the last month and an impressive 30 percent in the past six months. The stock is now just 10 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,300. Read more

Nifty off Mount 18k but ends at record 17,946 as market extends gains to third day; IT shares slump

Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh peaks on Monday, extending a winning run to the third trading session in a row. Gains in banking, automobile, metal and consumer goods shares pushed the headline indices higher, but sharp losses in the IT basket limited the upside. Analysts awaited more quarterly financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, after TCS kicked off the earnings season last week. Read more

WORLD

Who was Abdul Qadeer Khan, ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’?

After India conducted a nuclear test in 1974, Khan reportedly wrote to Pakistan's then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and joined his nation's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear power. Continue Reading

China says it carried out beach landing drills in province opposite Taiwan

China's military said on Monday it had carried out beach landing and assault drills in the province directly across the sea from Taiwan, though it did not link the exercises to current tensions with Taipei. Continue Reading

INDIA

Home Minister Amit Shah holds meet with Power, Coal ministers amid blackout concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with Power Minister R K Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi amid reports of the ongoing coal shortage in the country. Continue Reading

Ladakh standoff: India-China 13th Commander-level talks fail to defuse border tensions

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders that held at Chushul-Moldo border on Sunday to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have failed to ease a 17-month standoff. Continue Reading

Five Army personnel killed in gunfight with terrorists in Poonch district

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Continue Reading

YOU & I

SBI customers can now file their ITR for free through YONO; here’s how

The State Bank of India (SBI) customers will now be able to file their income tax returns (ITR) for free using the bank's YONO app. The country's largest lender allows its customers to use Tax2Win through the app to file ITR. Read more

MG Motor forays into mid-size SUV segment; launches Astor at Rs 9.78 lakh