Top News of Nov 8: US reopens borders nearly after 2 years; festive auto sales take a hit and more

ECONOMY
Britannia Q2 Results: Net profit drops 23%
Britannia reported a 22.9 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 381.8 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue rose 5.5 percent to Rs 3,607.4 crore. Read more
Festive auto sales: Lower stock results in failure to meet demand
Passenger vehicle sales were down over 30 percent this festive season and two-wheeler sales were down over 15 percent. The industry did not have enough stock to meet the demand this time around owing to the semiconductor shortage. Read more
Experts evaluate Future Retail wanting to nix Amazon deal
The independent directors of Future Retail want to nix the deal with Amazon. They wrote to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accusing Amazon of concealing strategic interest in the company. Read more
MARKETS
Tata Motors shares surge 3%
Tata Motors shares surged as much as 3 percent on Monday and touched an intraday high of Rs 503.6 after a report said that subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sees the semiconductor challenge resolving gradually in the rest of the fiscal year.
Won’t apply for any IPOs in FY22, says Samir Arora
Samir Arora of Helios Capital said he wouldn't be buying any IPOs till March 31, 2022. "I am just looking at the current list of things and knowing broadly what they would do," he said. Read more
INDIA
Delhi to host NSA-level meet on Nov 10 to discuss Afghanistan
India will host the ‘Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan,’ a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) in the neighbourhood, on November 10. Read more
Govt likely to move cryptocurrency bill in Parliament’s winter session
The government is likely to move the cryptocurrency bill at the start of the winter session of Parliament, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. Read on
Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine
The Centre on Monday placed an order for 1 crore doses with drug firm Zydus Cadila. The company said that it will supply the three-dose COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose. Read more
WORLD
Xi Jinping's master plan to rule China for life
China’s political cycle is entering the last leg before the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meets next year to decide on what could be President Xi Jinping’s historic third innings. Read more
Taliban appoint members as 44 governors, police chiefs
The Taliban has appointed 44 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs, a key step in shoring up its governance as the country grapples with growing security and economic problems. Read on
Australia begins vaccine booster rollout
Australia will begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as millions in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunisation drive against the coronavirus. Read on
YOU & I
Check your PF balance via SMS
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accountholders can check balance without visiting the EPFO office. They can check balance via SMS. Here's how
Padma Awards 2020: Check the full list here
President Ram Nath Kovind announced the Padma Awards 2020 Monday, awarding former ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitly were awarded the civilian award posthumously. Check the complete list here.
US lifts travel restrictions on foreign nationals
Nearly 2 years after the COVID-19 concerns prompted the United States to close its borders to international travellers, the country on Monday lifted travel restrictions on specific countries. Check guidelines
