Top News of Nov 8: US reopens borders nearly after 2 years; festive auto sales take a hit and more

ECONOMY

Britannia Q2 Results: Net profit drops 23%

Britannia reported a 22.9 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 381.8 crore for the quarter ended September. Revenue rose 5.5 percent to Rs 3,607.4 crore. Read more

Festive auto sales: Lower stock results in failure to meet demand

Passenger vehicle sales were down over 30 percent this festive season and two-wheeler sales were down over 15 percent. The industry did not have enough stock to meet the demand this time around owing to the semiconductor shortage. Read more

Experts evaluate Future Retail wanting to nix Amazon deal

The independent directors of Future Retail want to nix the deal with Amazon. They wrote to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) accusing Amazon of concealing strategic interest in the company. Read more

MARKETS

Tata Motors shares surge 3%

Tata Motors shares surged as much as 3 percent on Monday and touched an intraday high of Rs 503.6 after a report said that subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sees the semiconductor challenge resolving gradually in the rest of the fiscal year.

Won’t apply for any IPOs in FY22, says Samir Arora

Samir Arora of Helios Capital said he wouldn't be buying any IPOs till March 31, 2022. "I am just looking at the current list of things and knowing broadly what they would do," he said. Read more

INDIA

Delhi to host NSA-level meet on Nov 10 to discuss Afghanistan

India will host the ‘Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan,’ a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) in the neighbourhood, on November 10. Read more

Govt likely to move cryptocurrency bill in Parliament’s winter session

The government is likely to move the cryptocurrency bill at the start of the winter session of Parliament, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. Read on

Centre to buy 1 crore shots of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine

The Centre on Monday placed an order for 1 crore doses with drug firm Zydus Cadila. The company said that it will supply the three-dose COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose. Read more

WORLD

Xi Jinping's master plan to rule China for life

China’s political cycle is entering the last leg before the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meets next year to decide on what could be President Xi Jinping’s historic third innings. Read more

Taliban appoint members as 44 governors, police chiefs

The Taliban has appointed 44 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs, a key step in shoring up its governance as the country grapples with growing security and economic problems. Read on

Australia begins vaccine booster rollout

Australia will begin administering booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Monday as millions in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunisation drive against the coronavirus. Read on

YOU & I

Check your PF balance via SMS

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accountholders can check balance without visiting the EPFO office. They can check balance via SMS. Here's how

Padma Awards 2020: Check the full list here

President Ram Nath Kovind announced the Padma Awards 2020 Monday, awarding former ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitly were awarded the civilian award posthumously. Check the complete list here

US lifts travel restrictions on foreign nationals